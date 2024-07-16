Liverpool player who joined the club in 2018 is edging closer to Anfield exit

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is about to get a “jaw-dropping” offer from one of the best teams in Saudi Arabia.

The Reds have been linked to a number of players in various positions, but they have not made a signing yet.

Arne Slot, Liverpool’s new manager, took charge of the team after Jurgen Klopp left at the end of last season.

Before making a new signing this summer, Liverpool face the prospect of losing one of their key players.

The Merseyside club are anticipating a “jaw-dropping” offer for goalkeeper Alisson from a Saudi Arabian club, as per Football Insider.

Liverpool are concerned that Alisson would turn his back on the team, but they do not want to cash in on the 31-year-old, according to the report.

Alisson, who moved from Roma to Liverpool in July 2018, has become one of the world’s top goalkeepers.

With several outstanding performances, Alisson has more than earned his high price tag, that made him the most expensive goalkeeper in the world at that time.

Since joining Liverpool in 2018, the Brazil international Alisson has won several titles like the FA Cup, Club World Cup, Premier League, and Champions League.

Liverpool cannot afford to lose Alisson this summer

To lose him in his first summer transfer window as the manager of the club would be a huge blow for Slot.

The Reds are currently looking to sign a wide-attacker and a defender but Alisson’s potential departure would make them head into the market for a new goalkeeper as well.

The Brazilian goalkeeper is a senior member of the Reds dressing room and the new manager would need his experience and support to help during the transition period at Anfield.

The Merseyside club should do everything in their power to keep the experienced goalkeeper, who along with Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, has been the pillar of their success in recent years.