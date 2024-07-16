Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich continues to be of interest to Manchester City according to The Athletic.

it’s been a quiet summer so far for the Premier League Champions, and they have yet to make any signings, although Savio’s move from French side Troyes is expected to be announced soon.

Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to become the first side in history to win five Premier League titles in a row, whilst they will also want to get their hands back on the Champions League.

Kimmich still of interest to City

The Athletic have reported that City are looking for a midfielder to “partner or act as a deputy” for Rodri.

The report adds that Kimmich continues to be of interest to the club, and the German international is out of contract in 2025 and has yet to sign a new deal with Bayern.

The 29-year-old worked under Guardiola during the Spaniard’s time in Munich and knows exactly what to expect from the 53-year-old.

Kimmich was part of the Germany squad that got knocked out by eventual winners Spain in the quarter finals of Euro 2024, and he made 43 appearances in all competitions for Bayern last season, scoring two goals and providing ten assists.

it’s unclear what transfer fee Kimmich would command, but City making a move for the German international would make sense given his quality, experience and winning mentality.

The midfielder has had a decorated career with Bayern and has won the Bundesliga eight times as well as the Champions League.

Kimmich has made 390 appearances for the German giants to date following his move from Stuttgart in 2015, and has scored 42 goals and provided 104 assists.

The Athletic add that City also have an interest in Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and want to sign him, but not for anywhere near the £100m that was his previous release clause.