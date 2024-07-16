Man City in advanced talks with exciting Spain talent as release clause deadline approaches

Manchester City
Posted by

No sooner has the European Championship concluded than Man City have advanced in talks for one of Spain’s exciting forward talents.

Pep Guardiola will be looking to achieve an unprecedented fifth Premier League title in a row in 2024/25, and in order to do so, a freshening up of his incredible squad is a necessity.

That City, like Pep’s Bayern and Barca before them, are strengthening whilst they’re at the top of their game says much about the right way to go about securing the evolution of a winning team.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United frontrunners to sign defender being chased by top European clubs
Arne Slot’s Liverpool are confident of signing England’s Euro 2024 star
Milan move quickly to secure Spain legend on four-year deal scuppering Chelsea’s plans in the process

Despite ostensibly being the best club side in the world, Guardiola will not settle in his quest for absolute footballing perfection.

City’s players, some of the best in their position across the globe, therefore can’t settle and get comfortable as there’s always someone champing at the bit to replace them.

We only need look at how difficult things have been lately for £100m signing, Jack Grealish, to get an idea as to the standards that Guardiola demands week in and week out.

Man City advancing in Dani Olmo talks

If Dani Olmo signs on at the Etihad Stadium, he’ll understand what’s required from the get go, and Football Insider suggest that City are in advanced talks with the player.

The Premier League champions will need to get a move on if they want to land him with the minimum of fuss, however.

His release clause was believed to end the day after the European Championship final, though it’s understood that there has been a short extension until July 20.

If nothing has been agreed by that date, then City will have to enter into difficult negotiations with RB Leipzig and arguably at a much higher price than his current reported (Mirror) £50m release fee.

More Stories Dani Olmo Luis de la Fuente Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.