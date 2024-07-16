Man City in advanced talks with exciting Spain talent as release clause deadline approaches

No sooner has the European Championship concluded than Man City have advanced in talks for one of Spain’s exciting forward talents.

Pep Guardiola will be looking to achieve an unprecedented fifth Premier League title in a row in 2024/25, and in order to do so, a freshening up of his incredible squad is a necessity.

That City, like Pep’s Bayern and Barca before them, are strengthening whilst they’re at the top of their game says much about the right way to go about securing the evolution of a winning team.

Despite ostensibly being the best club side in the world, Guardiola will not settle in his quest for absolute footballing perfection.

City’s players, some of the best in their position across the globe, therefore can’t settle and get comfortable as there’s always someone champing at the bit to replace them.

We only need look at how difficult things have been lately for £100m signing, Jack Grealish, to get an idea as to the standards that Guardiola demands week in and week out.

Man City advancing in Dani Olmo talks

If Dani Olmo signs on at the Etihad Stadium, he’ll understand what’s required from the get go, and Football Insider suggest that City are in advanced talks with the player.

The Premier League champions will need to get a move on if they want to land him with the minimum of fuss, however.

??? Key detail on Dani Olmo: following Spain access to Euro 2024 final, the release clause will be valid until July 20 and no longer July 15. There was this specific factor on the clause due to the Euros, now formally approved. Clause worth €60m, several clubs interested. pic.twitter.com/Xqt0wPIHJo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2024

His release clause was believed to end the day after the European Championship final, though it’s understood that there has been a short extension until July 20.

If nothing has been agreed by that date, then City will have to enter into difficult negotiations with RB Leipzig and arguably at a much higher price than his current reported (Mirror) £50m release fee.