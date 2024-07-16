Erik ten Hag has not given up on midfield talent playing with European giants

Man United remain interested in Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte with Erik ten Hag still keen on adding the midfielder to his squad ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The Red Devils were linked to the Uruguay star last month but things have gone quiet ever since. The Premier League club are looking to add to their midfield options before the new campaign gets underway and have already made an initial approach to sign Ugarte, reports Sky Sports.

Weeks later, The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson is reporting that Ten Hag is still keen on Ugarte and would like to bring him to Manchester United this summer.

However, United need to sell Casemiro to make the transfer happen and hope to sell the Brazilian for a fee of around £38m. The veteran star is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia but no official proposals have been sent the way of the Premier League club yet.

Should that fail to materialise, a loan deal for Ugarte is also an option, which would likely lead to Man United completing a permanent deal for the 23-year-old in 2025.

Why do Man United want PSG’s Manuel Ugarte?

Ugarte only joined PSG last summer as part of a deal with Sporting CP having impressed in Portugal during his two years. However, the Ligue 1 champions are already open to letting the 23-year-old go, despite featuring 37 times for the French champions last season.

The Uruguay star is not the complete article and at 23, there is still a lot of room for improvement which is why Man United remain interested in the player.

The PSG talent would be a good replacement for Casemiro as he is a very impressive ball-winner and is aggressive in his approach. Ugarte doesn’t offer much from an attacking point of view but that is not what Ten Hag is after as he looks to complete a deal over the coming weeks.