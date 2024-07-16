Man United frontrunners to sign defender being chased by top European clubs

Manchester United have already completed the signing of striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

The Dutch attacker has become the first signing of the INEOS era and more players are expected to arrive soon.

After deciding to keep manager Erik ten Hag at the club, the focus has turned towards new signings and the Red Devils are keen to strengthen their squad in all the positions this summer.

Man United are now leading the race to sign Lille defender Leny Yoro along with competitors Real Madrid, according to Le Parisien.

La Liga winners are keen to sign the defender and he is interested in joining them but the Spanish giants are unwilling to match his price tag set by the French club.

With Man United ready to splash the cash to sign the defender, they have become serious contenders to complete his signing.

The Red Devils have financial power over Real Madrid in this transfer saga, despite the player’s wish to play for the Champions League winners.

Against French giants Paris Saint-Germain, Man United have the advantage since Lille are not interested in selling the defender to a direct rival club.

As far as interest from Liverpool is concerned, the Merseyside club are not currently advanced in their pursuit of the defender, leaving their Premier League rivals as the favourites to sign the talented young centre-back.

Man United are desperate to sign a new defender

Following the departure of Raphael Varane from the club, there is a need for a new defender at Old Trafford.

It could well be Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt or Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite or Yoro.

However, what is certain is that the Red Devils will strengthen their defensive line up ahead of the new season and offer the manager more stability at the back after conceding 58 goals in the league last season.