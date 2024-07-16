German international of interest to Man United as hold up in Matthijs de Ligt talks

It’s clear that Matthijs de Ligt is the preferred candidate for Man United’s defence in 2024/25, however, as of this moment, there is still no agreement with Bayern Munich.

The Dutchman is believed to have already agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford outfit and is reportedly keen for a reunion with his old Ajax manager, Erik ten Hag.

Jonathan Tah could be Matthijs de Ligt alternative at Man United

Until there is a club to club agreement, however, the move will remain in abeyance.

Perhaps with that in mind, according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils have enquired about Bayer Leverkusen’s German international, Jonathan Tah.

?? ? Been told that Manchester United have inquired about Jonathan #Tah in the last few days! ManUtd aware of the fact, that there’s no agreement between Bayern and Leverkusen. And: There’s still no final agreement between ManUtd & Bayern about a transfer of Matthijs de… pic.twitter.com/Ygw7XeOaQw — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 15, 2024

Tah is thought to be the player that Bayern would consider as de Ligt’s replacement if the Dutchman does move to Old Trafford, however, there could be plenty of twists and turns left in this story yet.

At 6ft 4in, Tah is an absolute monster at the heart of the Leverkusen and German national team defence, and would present a huge obstacle for opposition strikers.

Though he would appear to be a second choice behind de Ligt, at 28 years of age, he has the experience and know how to be able to easily slot into United’s defence if required.

It’s clear that he favours a move away from Leverkusen, though it isn’t known how difficult Xabi Alonso will make things for the player to move on.

After an unbeaten league season in 2023/24, a campaign where a UEFA Europa League final win would’ve seen the team win an unbeaten treble, Tah’s importance to his current club is obvious.

Equally, there’s no value in keeping a player that sees his future elsewhere, but to let him just walk out of the exit door at the first opportunity isn’t going to happen either.

Until Bayern can secure his services, de Ligt isn’t likely to be going anywhere, and it may be that it’s Tah that ends up pulling on the Red shirt next season.