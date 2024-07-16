Mason Greenwood accepts proposal from European giants as Man United exit nears

Mason Greenwood’s exit from Man United is getting closer as the controversial footballer has accepted an offer from Marseille to move to France ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

A deal was agreed between the clubs last week with the package for Greenwood being worth €31.6m (£26.7m), comprising of a €27.6m (£23.3m) fixed fee and €4m (£3.4m) in add-ons, plus a large share of any future sale.

However, Marseille needed to agree terms with the player and according to The Athletic, that has now been achieved as Greenwood has accepted the Ligue 1 side’s contract.

The 22-year-old must still travel to France before any transfer is announced as the Man United star still needs to undergo a medical and put pen to paper on his contract.

Marseille have beaten a whole host of interested clubs to the forward this summer as the report states that Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Napoli have all tracked the Englishman at one point.

It remains to be seen how this transfer will go down in France given the player’s past but on the field, the Ligue 1 giants are getting a top talent.

The sale of Mason Greenwood is huge for Man United

Greenwood’s transfer is a big one for Man United as the Premier League giants are finally getting the controversial footballer off of their books. The 22-year-old has not represented United since he was arrested in January 2022 and has been available for transfer since last August.

The £26.7m fee will help the Manchester club bring in new faces during the current transfer market as Erik ten Hag looks to build a competitive team ahead of the new campaign.

Man United will be disappointed to be leaving a talent as good as Greenwood go for so little but given his recent history, it was an easy decision for the Premier League outfit to make.