Argentine influencer recreates Messi moment amidst chorus of boos at the Santiago Bernabeu

When Argentinian influencer, Lautaro del Campo, won his first fight at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu at the weekend, it wasn’t a surprise to see him recreate one of Lionel Messi’s most iconic moments.

A raft of boos from the 85,000 crowd greeted ‘La Cobra’s’ highly controversial move, made during his post-match press conference after the win against fellow streamer, Diego ‘Guanyar’ Iglesias.

The boxing event in the Spanish capital, La Velada del Ano 4, attracted plenty of interest on television, radio and social media too, meaning del Campo’s attempt at notoriety will have been seen and heard around the world.

LA COBRA MOSTRO LA CAMISETA EN EL BERNABEU CON FIORENTINO PEREZ EN EL PALCO ASJDJSA ???? pic.twitter.com/bpjR7j06an — Cosmo (@cosmo_army) July 13, 2024

Pictures from La Velada del Ano 4 via Cosmo Army X Account