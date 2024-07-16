Milan move quickly to secure Spain legend on four-year deal scuppering Chelsea’s plans in the process

No sooner have Spain secured another European Championship title than one of their legendary players has seemingly secured a high profile move to Italian giants, AC Milan.

La Roja captain and Atletico Madrid ace, Alvaro Morata, has had his release clause met by the Rossoneri after they missed out on landing Joshua Zirkzee.

??? AC Milan and Atlético Madrid will complete formal documents for Álvaro Morata deal in next 48h after €13m clause triggered. Medical booked then signing deal until 2028. AC Milan will focus on Tammy Abraham, Pavlovi?, Youssuf Fofana deals next. Here we go, confirmed. ?? pic.twitter.com/beiMD3Y26v — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2024

CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, posted on X (formerly Twitter) overnight that Milan will complete the formalities in the next 48 hours and tie Morata down to a four-year contract.

It will be the 31-year-old’s third spell in Serie A after representing Juventus on two former occasions, and it could also bring to an end Chelsea’s interest in one of his Atletico Madrid team-mates.

Spain legend Morata’s Milan move could see Toney head to Atleti

Football Transfers note the Blues interest in Samu Omorodion is likely to be curtailed given that the club have already seen Memphis Depay depart after his contract with the Rojiblancos ended.

That is unless Atleti are able to find themselves a high quality replacement for Morata during the current transfer window.

According to HITC, that could come in the shape of England international and Brentford hit-man, Ivan Toney.

Though it’s expected Toney will leave the Bees during the current transfer window, there’s bound to be a number of clubs interested in securing his services.

Indeed, HITC also note that both Tottenham and Arsenal could be in the market to land him once his transfer fee and salary details are known.

With Morata’s salary off the books, Atleti can certainly be considered as challengers for Toney’s services and time will tell if they’re able to land him.