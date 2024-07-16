Alvaro Morata trolls Jamal Musiala at Spain’s Euro 2024 celebration party

Atletico Madrid and Spain striker Alvaro Morata trolled Germany star Jamal Musiala as the country celebrated winning Euro 2024 this summer.

Morata was a key player for Spain as they won the competition for the fourth time in their history, beating England 2-1 in Sunday’s final in Berlin.

For some reason, Morata singled out Musiala as he celebrated the result, mocking the Bayern Munich star by asking where he was, perhaps in reference to how well his team kept him quiet when they played in the quarter-final.

Musiala is a top player on his day, so perhaps he’ll be disappointed not to have been able to have more of an impact for Germany at this summer’s Euros, though it also seems a bit harsh to be singling him out as someone who went missing.

In the end, it’s hard to argue against Spain as the deserved winners of the tournament after they won all seven of their games, beating tough opponents like Germany, France and England on their way to picking up the trophy.

