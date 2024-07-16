Newcastle United finished seventh in the Premier League last season and will hope to do even better in 2024/25.

The Magpies suffered an injury crisis that hampered their chances to finish in the top four of the league.

However, manager Eddie Howe is determined to change that by bringing new players at the club as he prepares for the new season by targeting reinforcements in all the positions.

They play some of the best football in the Premier League and the demand will be high to watch games at St. James’ Park next season.

So, how do you buy tickets to watch Newcastle?

How to buy Newcastle United tickets

Tickets for Newcastle United home games can be purchased via the club’s official ticketing page.

For many games, tickets will only be sold to club members. Newcastle United membership costs £47 per season.

But buying a membership does not guarantee you any tickets.

Is buying Newcastle United tickets easy?

Getting tickets for some games is easier than others when buying directly through the club.

About St James’ Park

The Newcastle stadium is one of the most iconic stadiums in the country.

It has a capacity of 52,350 and it is the eighth largest football stadium in England.

Since 1892, Newcastle United have called St. James’ Park their home. The stadium is famous for its brilliant atmosphere created by the Newcastle fans.

Newcastle United’s Premier League fixtures (2024/25 season)

The below dates are subject to possible change at this point.

17/08/2024 15:00 Southampton (a)

25/08/2024 14:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

01/09/2024 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

15/09/2024 16:30 Wolves (a)

21/09/2024 15:00 Fulham (a)

28/09/2024 15:00 Man City (h)

05/10/2024 15:00 Everton (a)

19/10/2024 15:00 Brighton (h)

26/10/2024 15:00 Chelsea (a)

02/11/2024 15:00 Arsenal (h)

09/11/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)

23/11/2024 15:00 West Ham United (h)

30/11/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)

04/12/2024 19:45 Liverpool (h)

07/12/2024 15:00 Brentford (a)

14/12/2024 15:00 Leicester City (h)

21/12/2024 15:00 Ipswich Town (a)

26/12/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (h)

29/12/2024 15:00 Man United (a)

04/01/2025 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

15/01/2025 19:45 Wolves (h)

18/01/2025 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

25/01/2025 15:00 Southampton (a)

01/02/2025 15:00 Fulham (h)

15/02/2025 15:00 Man City (a)

22/02/2025 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)

26/02/2025 20:00 Liverpool (a)

08/03/2025 15:00 West Ham United (a)

15/03/2025 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)

02/04/2025 19:45 Brentford (h)

05/04/2025 15:00 Leicester City (a)

12/04/2025 15:00 Man United (h)

19/04/2025 15:00 Aston Villa (a)

26/04/2025 15:00 Ipswich Town (h)

03/05/2025 15:00 Brighton (a)

10/05/2025 15:00 Chelsea (h)

18/05/2025 15:00 Arsenal (a)

25/05/2025 16:00 Everton (h)

