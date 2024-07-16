Nightmare scenario for Leeds as player could leave on loan

Leeds United failed to win promotion to the Premier League last season after their season fell apart at the final stage.

The Whites finished behind Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the Championship and then went on to lose the Play-off final against Southampton.

Now they are facing the consequences of failing to win promotion to the Premier League.

A number of players could leave Elland Road this summer in a permanent or loan move.

Archie Gray has left the club to join Tottenham in a big money move and more players could follow.

The likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto could be next in line to leave the club this summer.

Glen Kamara is leaving to join Ligue 1 club Rennes and it is looking worrying for Leeds ahead of the new season.

Junior Firpo has the option to go on loan from the Championship club this summer due to the club’s inability to secure promotion to the Premier League, per Spanish publication ABC.

If Firpo were to go on loan, Leeds would be faced with a terrible situation given he has less than a year remaining on his contract and no new deal offers are in the works.

Real Betis, who have bought Roca and Llorente from the Whites this summer, are reportedly among the teams interested in signing Firpo.