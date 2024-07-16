Exclusive: Arsenal “vulnerable” to transfer raid but working hard to keep player, says expert

Arsenal are vulnerable to losing Chido Obi-Martin at the moment due to the fact that he won’t turn 17 until December, according to Charles Watts.

The talented young striker has impressed at youth level for the Gunners, looking like a huge talent with the potential to be a really prolific scorer if he can continue his development.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that Obi-Martin is attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, though Arsenal are working hard to convince the teenager to stay in north London.

Obi-Martin clearly looks like he has what it takes to play for a number of top clubs around Europe, so it may be that he’ll be tempted to continue his career elsewhere if he isn’t in line for a first-team role at the Emirates Stadium any time soon.

Still, it’s clear now that Arsenal have done plenty of groundwork to try to persuade the youngster to stay at the club once he does turn 17 and can sign a professional contract later this year.

Obi-Martin transfer situation explained by Arsenal expert

“Arsenal are working hard to try and keep Chido Obi Martin at the club,” Watts said.

“We’ve seen strong links to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund this summer and it’s no secret that both German clubs are pushing to lure Arsenal’s bright young talent away after his exceptionally prolific form at youth level.

“But Arsenal remain in talks with Obi Martin’s camp and as far as I’m aware nothing has been decided yet when it comes to the striker’s future.

“Arsenal do not want to lose him and they have made that clear during recent talks. A first professional contract is on the table that could be signed the moment he turns 17.

“But he is not 17 until December and so Arsenal remain vulnerable to the in-demand striker leaving before then.

“They are hoping, however, that all the groundwork that has been done over the last few months will prove successful and he will stay and continue his development in North London.”