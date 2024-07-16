Crystal Palace are facing a tough decision over Marc Guehi’s future with multiple Premier League clubs interested in the England international according to reports.
Guehi was one of England’s best performers at Euro 2024 as the Three Lions came up agonisingly short against Spain in the final.
The 24-year-old’s performances for England are likely to have increased his value, with Palace believed to want in the region of £65m for the centre back.
Palace face Guehi headache
Any potential sale would see Palace make a huge profit given they signed Guehi for £18m from Chelsea in 2021.
The likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly all shown interest in the past.
Palace will be desperate to keep hold of Guehi having seen Michael Olise leave for Bayern Munich, and Journalist Dean Jones has said that Chelsea and Liverpool are the ones to watch in the race.
“Arsenal, Man United and Spurs have all had an eye on Guehi since last year and his performances for England are going to cause Crystal Palace bosses a bit of a headache because his status has been on the rise this summer and it would be no surprise to see other clubs also having a look,” Jones told GIVEMESPORT.
“But, in turn, his value is going up too, so who is going to pay upwards of £60million for him in the coming weeks? They have every reason to expect £65 million for him in the current market.
“Chelsea and Liverpool are two clubs to pay some attention to as the player now refocuses and considers what he wants next in his career. His ambition will be heightened.”
Whilst Guehi would likely be a welcome addition at Stamford Bridge there simply isn’t space for him in the current squad unless someone departs, with Trevoh Chalobah the most likely candidate to do so.
A move to Liverpool would make sense given Virgil van Dijk’s future is unclear and they are also in the market for a replacement for Joel Matip.