Crystal Palace are facing a tough decision over Marc Guehi’s future with multiple Premier League clubs interested in the England international according to reports.

Guehi was one of England’s best performers at Euro 2024 as the Three Lions came up agonisingly short against Spain in the final.

The 24-year-old’s performances for England are likely to have increased his value, with Palace believed to want in the region of £65m for the centre back.

Palace face Guehi headache

Any potential sale would see Palace make a huge profit given they signed Guehi for £18m from Chelsea in 2021.

The likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly all shown interest in the past.

Palace will be desperate to keep hold of Guehi having seen Michael Olise leave for Bayern Munich, and Journalist Dean Jones has said that Chelsea and Liverpool are the ones to watch in the race.

“Arsenal, Man United and Spurs have all had an eye on Guehi since last year and his performances for England are going to cause Crystal Palace bosses a bit of a headache because his status has been on the rise this summer and it would be no surprise to see other clubs also having a look,” Jones told GIVEMESPORT.