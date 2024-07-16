Palace told the price-tag of Emile Smith-Rowe today

Crystal Palace are looking to add a new player to their attacking midfield position after losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

Manager Oliver Glasner will have a crucial summer at Selhurst Park as he could be forced to replace a number of key players at the club.

Defender Marc Guehi and midfielder Eberechi Eze have also been linked with moves away from the club, which is not good news for Glasner and the Palace fans.

The Eagles are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe this summer in order to add an attacking threat to their midfield.

The Times have reported that the Gunners have turned down offers for Emith Rowe from Palace and Fulham.

To recruit the attacking midfield player, a bid of about £30 million will need to be made by any interested party.

After not being used by Mikel Arteta enough and not getting many opportunities to play, the midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are now ready to cash in on him this summer and looking to generate funds through his sale in order to finance their transfer business.

Arteta is an admirer of the player but he is finding it difficult to fit the midfielder in his starting line up.

Smith-Rowe should consider Palace move

Smith-Rowe made only three starts in the Premier League last season and if the Gunners can get a good amount of fee for him this summer, they would consider letting him go.

Glasner has shown how impressive he can be with young attacking players and Smith-Rowe should think about joining the Eagles to revive his career that looked promising at one stage.