Photo: Kylian Mbappe holds his new Real Madrid shirt with Florentino Perez

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Kylian Mbappe day at Real Madrid is already well underway with the French hit-man posing publicly for the first time with his new shirt.

He stood proudly alongside Real president, Florentino Perez, and in front of the multiple Champions League trophies won by the club, and held the shirt bearing his name and the number nine.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham likely to make transfer move for £40-50m-rated Chelsea star
Bellingham set for surprise summer move to Italian giants
Exclusive: Arsenal star was “not at his best” for England at Euro 2024, says expert

A record-breaking number of supporters are expected to pack out the Santiago Bernabeu when Mbappe finally makes his appearance on the pitch later in the day.

Picture courtesy of Real Madrid TV

More Stories Florentino Perez Kylian Mbappe Santiago Bernabau

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.