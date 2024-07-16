Photo: Kylian Mbappe holds his new Real Madrid shirt with Florentino Perez

Kylian Mbappe day at Real Madrid is already well underway with the French hit-man posing publicly for the first time with his new shirt.

He stood proudly alongside Real president, Florentino Perez, and in front of the multiple Champions League trophies won by the club, and held the shirt bearing his name and the number nine.

A record-breaking number of supporters are expected to pack out the Santiago Bernabeu when Mbappe finally makes his appearance on the pitch later in the day.

? BREAKING: MBAPPE WITH THE SHIRT! pic.twitter.com/urrh4mN2sc — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 16, 2024

Picture courtesy of Real Madrid TV