Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan was allegedly racially abused during a training game against Serie A side Como in Marbella.

Gary O’Neil’s side were playing Como, who are now managed by Cesc Fabregas at their pre-season training camp, but things descended into chaos in the second half with Hwang accusing a Como defender of racially abusing him.

In the aftermath Daniel Podence, who spent last season on loan at Olympiakos was sent off for punching an opponent in unsavoury scenes, with Wolves winning the game 1-0.

The South Korean insisted the game continued despite having the option to leave the pitch, and O’Neil confirmed after the match that Hwang had told the referee about the incident, whilst Wolves were going to file a complaint with Uefa.

“Channy heard a racist remark which is really disappointing,” O’Neil told the Express & Star.

“You could see a coming together and Channy was clearly upset by it, as were the lads, you could hear a lot of them trying to comfort Channy and stick up for him.

“It’s really disappointing that it happened, that we have to talk about it and that it impacted the game, not ideal and things like that shouldn’t be around.

“I spoke to Channy and asked if he wanted us to take the team off and he didn’t, he wanted the team to continue. I asked him if he wanted to come off and he didn’t, he was keen to continue.

“Fair play to him, to suffer something like that and still put the team first, shows what he is to us and how important he is to us. He’ll get our full support and we’ll pick him up in the morning and make sure he’s ok.”

On Podence’s red card O’Neil admitted the 28-year-old went to far with his actions.

“Daniel was then sent off for his part in sticking up for him, which obviously went too far,” he added.

“Daniel’s apologised for his part in it already. I understand that he’s sticking up for his mate and we need that, a group that’s together and when one of us gets hurt we give them our backing.

“But obviously we need to make sure that stays the right side of the line and we don’t cross that line.”

Hwang’s future at Wolves is uncertain with Marseille having a £21m bid rejected for the striker with Wolves believed to want more £28m.

Podence on the other hand has just one year remaining on his Wolves contract, with Olympiakos keen to bring him back to Greece.