Video: Thousands of Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeu despite Kylian Mbappe unveiling being hours away

Kylian Mbappe isn’t due to be presented as a new Real Madrid player until lunchtime in Spain, but that hasn’t stopped thousands of fans turning up early.

The atmosphere is beginning to build in the city and especially around the famous old ground, with things set to be at fever pitch by the time the French striker makes his bow.

It’s believed that there could be even more supporters at this unveiling than there were for Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2009.

? La expectación. Larguísimas colas en el Santiago Bernabéu para ver la puesta de blanco de Mbappé con el Real Madrid. ? @Raul9Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/6hIOhWse6e — Relevo (@relevo) July 16, 2024

The line waiting for Kylian Mbappé's presentation. ??pic.twitter.com/88JkM5WON8 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 16, 2024

Pictures courtesy of Relevo and AS