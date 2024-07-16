Video: Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu looks unreal ahead of Kylian Mbappe presentation

In just a few hours time, Kylian Mbappe will be unveiled as a Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A record crowd of around 85,000 fans are expected as they want to get a glimpse of the first time that the player steps out onto the pitch in his all white kit.

Ahead of the unveiling, the famous old ground looked in spectacular shape, and as Mbappe steps out to be greeted by his new adoring public, he’ll surely not have witnessed anything like it.

EL SANTIAGO BERNABÉU ESTÁ LISTO ? pic.twitter.com/vzmWkBv728 — REAL MADRID FANS ? (@AdriRM33) July 16, 2024

Pictures from Real Madrid TV and The Madrid Zone