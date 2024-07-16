West Ham have early discussions with Arsenal regarding 24-year-old talent

West Ham are interested in Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson with the Hammers opening talks with the Gunners over a potential summer move.

The East London club are expected to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season having struggled to put the ball in the net during the previous campaign. Julen Lopetegui is expected to implement a new style of play on West Ham over the summer and is eyeing up some interesting moves.

According to Football Insider, one man West Ham could recruit is Arsenal’s Neiss Nelson, with the Irons believed to have made enquiries about the 24-year-old and early discussions have already taken place.

The winger would be a good option for West Ham off of the bench as he has plenty of Premier League experience and still has time to develop into a better player.

This could be a smart move for the Hammers to make and it remains to be seen if the London outfit can get it done over the coming weeks.

Reiss Nelson needs Arsenal exit

Arsenal are expected to cash in on Nelson this summer despite him having been at the club since he was nine. The winger’s sale would help recruit new players and stay on good terms with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

From the player’s point of view, a move would also be beneficial as the Englishman will not get much game time at the Emirates during the 2024/25 campaign.

Nelson only played 257 minutes in the Premier League last season and will need much more than that if he is to develop his game. West Ham would offer the player more time on the pitch and only then will the 24-year-old be able to see if he is ready to become a regular starter in the English top flight.