Erik ten Hag offers major clue over Manchester United star’s future

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has dropped a major clue over the future of Jadon Sancho as he now appears ready to move on from last season’s falling out and include the England international as part of his plans moving forward.

At one point it looked highly unlikely that Sancho would play for Man Utd again as he was notably criticised by Ten Hag when he was left out of the matchday squad to play Arsenal away from home early on last season.

Sancho himself seemed to hit back at Ten Hag with a statement on social media, and this later resulted in him being axed from the squad completely, and moving out on loan to Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.

From there, Sancho’s form improved a lot, with the 24-year-old helping Dortmund to a hugely impressive run to the final of the Champions League, where the Bundesliga giants were beaten by Real Madrid.

Still, Ten Hag will surely have seen enough in that run to convince him that it might be worth giving Sancho another chance at United, and it now seems that’s what’s happening.

Sancho staying at Manchester United? Ten Hag suggests their row is over…

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, when asked about Sancho’s future, Ten Hag said: “As we said, we draw the line. Manchester United need good players and Jadon is a good player. We have drawn that line and we move on.”

Some Red Devils fans will no doubt be pleased with this news, as Sancho seems good enough to try to help through this tricky period he’s had with the club, as a bit of the right treatment could surely help him get his confidence and form back.

MUFC spent big money to sign Sancho back in the summer of 2021, and he’s still young enough to turn things around and live up to the potential he showed when he first joined.