Video: The Santiago Bernabeu is FULL for Kylian Mbappe’s unveiling

Real Madrid CF
If there was any doubt as to Kylian Mbappe’s popularity amongst Real Madrid fans, that was put to bed at Tuesday lunchtime.

Los Blancos’ Santiago Bernabeu stadium was full to bursting ahead of the French forward’s unveiling in front of thousands of adoring supporters.

It was quite the sight to behold, and they’re sure to make the most incredible noise when Mbappe steps out onto the pitch for the first time.

Pictures from The Madrid Zone

