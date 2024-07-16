Gareth Southgate to be offered new job if he leaves England after Euro heartbreak

England manager Gareth Southgate will be a man in demand if he decides to leave the England job.

The Three Lions suffered a defeat against Spain in the Euro 2024 final and lost their second consecutive Euro final.

Southgate’s men were beaten by Italy on penalties in Euro 2020 and this time, a late winner from Mikel Oyarzabal broke England’s hearts once again.

There has been a lot of conjecture about Southgate and his future, however, the England boss has still not decided what he is going to do.

He has taken the team to two Euro finals and a World Cup semifinal and if and when he decides to end his spell with the Three Lions, he will not be short of offers.

According to The Mail, ITV are prepared to extend an offer to Southgate to become a pundit and include him as a “key part of their coverage” for the 2026 World Cup and beyond.

September’s Nations League doubleheader between Finland and Ireland are England’s next matches.

If he decides to accept this job and leave his current position, it is doubtful he will be in place by then.

Alongside pundits like Roy Keane, he would be offering his analysis on international football, particularly on the national team.

It remains to be seen if the England boss will accept the job to become a pundit.

Leaders at ITV are reportedly eager to have Southgate join their panel since he is understood to have admirers there.

Although Southgate’s FA contract is set to expire in December, it is unclear if he will want to extend it in order to continue leading the Three Lions.

The manager was also linked with a move to the Premier League but at this time, it looks highly unlikely.