Real Madrid in contact with Liverpool star over major move, player interested in leaving Anfield

Real Madrid have been in contact with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold since last month as the La Liga champions make steps towards signing the full-back.

Fabrizio Romano reported back in March that the Spanish giants were monitoring the England star’s situation at Anfield as the defender’s current deal expires at the Premier League club in 2025.

No talks have begun over a new deal and that has left the door open for clubs to make a move for the 25-year-old.

Months later, BILD’s Christian Falk has stated that Real Madrid’s interest in Alexander-Arnold is getting serious and that contact has been going on since last month. The journalist states that the Liverpool star is interested in joining the La Liga champions, which makes a transfer possible before the new season gets underway.

There is a chance that this deal goes through as there are a lot of factors that are working in Real Madrid’s favour.

Good chance Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool for Real Madrid

With Alexander-Arnold’s contract expiring in 2025, that makes a deal easier for Real Madrid as Liverpool would be under pressure to sell the defender should he decide not to put pen to paper on a new deal.

In addition to this, Jurgen Klopp has left the Merseyside club, which is the only coach the full-back has ever worked under at Anfield and it means that the Reds are in a period of transition.

The 25-year-old might not want to be part of this and could leave as he has already won everything at the club.

Finally, Alexander-Arnold is very close friends with Jude Bellingham who shun at Real Madrid last season. His England teammate will be in the Liverpool man’s ear about the Spanish team and that could help the Scouser make his mind up.

The only thing that will keep the 25-year-old at Liverpool is his love for the club and the next few weeks will show just how much the right-back wants to help it move forward.