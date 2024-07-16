Unai Emery and 6ft 1in forward not working well together at Aston Villa

If there’s one thing that Unai Emery would seem to demand of any team he manages, it’s that of the total commitment to the cause that he himself displays.

The Spaniard is renowned for being meticulous in his preparation, but if he is to succeed, then all of his players need to buy into his way or working.

One player that is understood not to be working too well with Emery at present is exciting Colombian striker, Jhon Duran.

Jhon Duran set to leave Aston Villa

According to Ben Jacobs, speaking to Give Me Sport, there’s every chance that the player could leave in this window.

“Villa have been very firm on their asking price, and that might be because they wanted to invest some of the Duran money into a player in a different position – for example, Amadou Onana,” he said.

“But one thing is clear that as much as Villa thinking Duran is a top footballer, they are prepared to let him go, because they don’t necessarily think that he is on the same page as Unai Emery with his pathway at the football club.

“He’s looking for more imminent and instant game time, and Unai Emery wants a slightly slower pathway progression, so the player is keen on going elsewhere.”

Both Chelsea and West Ham United are rumoured to be interested in signing the player this summer, and if he’s unable to rectify his way of working with the manager, then it would seem that Duran will be sent packing from Villa Park.

