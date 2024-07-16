Manchester United are keeping an eye on Bayer Leverkusen centre back Jonathan Tah according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

United are known to be in the market for defensive reinforcements following Raphael Varane’s departure and have identified a number of possible targets.

It’s set to be a busy summer on the red half of Manchester as United look to strengthen a squad which finished a disappointing eighth last season.

United monitoring Tah

The Red Devils have seen two bids rejected by Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite, whilst an offer has been accepted for Lille’s Leny Yoro but the teenager would prefer a move to Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt is another target and it looks like the Dutchman could make the move to Old Trafford and link up with Erik ten Hag again.

However, Sky Sports Reporter Sheth has said that United are keeping an eye on German international Tah, who has been strongly linked with a move to Bayern.

“Another name that has emerged today, and it’s just an enquiry if you like, about the situation of the particular defender, is Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah,” he told Sky Sports News.

“He has been strongly linked with Bayern Munich, talks have advanced between those two clubs, but I’m told as it stands at the moment, nothing has been finalised with Bayern Munich. So Manchester United are just keeping an eye on the situation.”

Tah was part of the Leverkusen side that lost just one game in all competitions last season under Xabi Alonso, as they completed an unbeaten domestic double.

Tah has been at Leverkusen since 2015 and has made 353 appearances for the club, but the German could be looking for a new challenge.

Given the amount of defenders United have been linked with it’s clear they are keeping their options open and could be looking to bring in more than one centre back.