West Ham are considering a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin according to Sky Sports.

The Hammers are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season and have so far added Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme, whilst defender Max Kilman has arrived from Wolves in a deal worth £40m.

West Ham were heavily reliant on Jarrod Bowen for goals last season, and with Danny Ings’ move to the London Stadium not working out, and Michail Antonio not getting any younger the club need new options at the top end of the pitch.

West Ham consider move for Calvert Lewin

The Hammers have been linked with a number of strikers ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge with the Spaniard replacing David Moyes at the end of the last campaign.

West Ham have reportedly looked at Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, who Chelsea had expressed interest in earlier this summer, but an offer has yet to be made.

Sky Sports have reported that Calvert-Lewin could be an option for the club, with the Englishman now inside the final 12 months of his deal.

The 27-year-old had been linked with a move to Newcastle earlier in the window, but that reportedly fell through due to personal terms not being agreed.

The England international, who is believed to be valued at around £30m by Everton, has been at Goodison Park since 2016, and has scored 68 goals for the Toffees.

Calvert-Lewin has had a number injury problems over the last couple of years, but he put those behind him as he made 38 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

The Hammers are also believed to have an interest in Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson who looks likely to leave the Emirates this summer, whilst they have also looked at Nice centre back Jean-Clair Todibo.