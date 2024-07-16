West Ham are considering a move for Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters according to reports as they look for a new right back following Ben Johnson’s departure.

It’s set to be a busy summer at the London Stadium as the Hammers look to strengthen their squad ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge.

So far the club have signed Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme, centre back Max Kilman and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, with plenty more reinforcements needed if West Ham are going to qualify for European football.

West Ham eye Walker-Peters

The Hammers are on the hunt for more depth in the right back position following Johnson’s decision to join Ipswich on a free transfer.

Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to leave the club this summer, and has been linked with a move to the London Stadium, with journalist Dean Jones reporting that West Ham view a move for Walker-Peters as easier to do.

“We know that West Ham are very seriously looking for a new forward and have tried on Jhon Duran, but also we will see them kick on in their bid to find a full-back,” he told GIVEMESPORT. “Man United are still waiting to discover whether they are serious about Wan-Bissaka.