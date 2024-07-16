West Ham set to hold more talks with Man United ace as Galatasaray poised to swoop

Although the summer transfer window has only been officially open for a couple of weeks, West Ham United continue to be one of the busier clubs with regards to negotiations for players.

Technical director, Tim Steidten is evidently working hard behind the scenes to try and deliver a world class XI for new manager, Julen Lopetegui.

It appears that a number of names are continuing to be linked with the East Londoners, and according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the club’s transfer plans, they will open talks again this week for out-of-favour Man United midfielder, Scott McTominay.

West Ham want Man United ace Scott McTominay

Sources indicate that the Red Devils are looking for a fee in the region of £29m/€35m, and whilst Turkish giants, Galatasaray, are also reported to be interested, they prefer a loan option as they consider the sale price to be too high at present for the 27-year-old Scottish international.

It’s also understood that McTominay himself wants an annual salary of around £10m, which Galatasaray have also apparently baulked at, weighing in with a €6m-€7m salary package.

With the Hammers planning those talks this week, which will be a follow up to previously held discussions, this would put them in the box seat to land a player that they were first linked with 12 months ago, but who, ultimately, decided to give things another go under Erik ten Hag at Man United.

His 2023/24 didn’t get any better than the season before, and has left the player with an important decision to make.

It isn’t clear if he is interested in a move down south or to the Turkish Super Lig at this stage, but surely either would be preferable if he isn’t going to be in Erik ten Hag’s first choice XI at Man United.

Were Gala unable to land McTominay, they could go after the Red Devils’ English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka again according to CaughtOffside sources.