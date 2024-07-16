Chelsea feel confident over Arsenal target after long-term groundwork on the transfer

Chelsea reportedly feel they could be well-placed to win the transfer battle for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as he emerges as one of their top targets this summer.

The Spain international has just enjoyed a superb Euro 2024, scoring in the 2-1 win over England in the final on Sunday night, so it’s hardly surprising that there now seems to be plenty of interest in him ahead of the new club season.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have done long-term groundwork on this deal, which seems to have led to some optimism about potentially signing Williams, even though the report also mentions he’s a target for Arsenal and Barcelona.

Williams looks like he could be the next big thing in world football and it would be exciting to see the 22-year-old coming to the Premier League just before what should be his peak years.

Williams transfer: Can Arsenal or Chelsea lure Spaniard to England?

One imagines Barca will do everything they can to keep Williams in La Liga, but it would certainly be intriguing to see what he could do in English football, with Arsenal looking like they’d be a particularly good stage for him.

Mikel Arteta has worked wonders with the Gunners, and it’s easy to imagine the north London giants being a major force to be reckoned with if they could add a winger with the pace and goal threat of Williams.

Chelsea could be another good destination for this talented young player, with the west London giants often recruiting the best youth in world football, though their project remains a bit more of a gamble as things haven’t really taken off yet due to so many changes in the playing and coaching staff under this ownership.

Williams looks like he’d surely be an upgrade on someone like Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal, and on expensive flops like Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling at Chelsea.