Man Utd move ahead of Real Madrid in transfer race as they negotiate contract for Ligue 1 sensation

Manchester United are reportedly now ahead of Real Madrid in the race for the transfer of Lille centre-back Leny Yoro as they negotiate contract terms with the talented young Frenchman.

Yoro has shone in Ligue 1, firmly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young defensive players in world football, and it seems he now has a host of suitors vying for his signature.

As you’ll see below from Fabrizio Romano, Yoro has been the subject of interest from Man Utd, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, while the Athletic have also mentioned Liverpool showed an interest before deciding to leave the race…

? Leny Yoro’s future depends again on player’s decision. Lille president, pushing for Yoro to join Man United after official bid accepted for €50m plus add-ons last week. Yoro’s preference remains Real Madrid, it’s only up to the player. Talks with PSG, currently gone cold. pic.twitter.com/evjrN9CmXF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2024

Now the latest on Yoro comes from journalist Nabil Djellit, who says United have moved ahead of Madrid in the race for the 18-year-old as they discuss the player’s salary.

See the post below for the latest details…

Info (suite). Lille a bien accepté offre de 50 + 12 (62M€). Leny #Yoro est en négociation avec Manchester United sur des conditions salariales. Tendance favorable et porte ouverte à ManUtd. Le Real toujours là mais en retrait. #Mercato https://t.co/N3C3odGMKq — Nabil Djellit (@Nabil_djellit) July 16, 2024

Yoro transfer: Can Man United make a major statement in the market?

If United pull this off, beating Madrid to such an in-demand talent, it would be some statement by the Premier League giants as they look to get back to their best under their new owners and new-look board, which now has experienced figures such as Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox on board.

MUFC fans will hope this means the club can improve its recruitment, which is somewhere they’ve majorly lagged behind their rivals in much of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

United often seem to spend huge money on big names who end up under-performing, whereas Liverpool and Arsenal have done particularly well to build teams with smart signings that don’t end up breaking the bank.

Yoro would surely be an instant upgrade on the other defenders in Erik ten Hag’s squad, so it will be interesting to see if he opts for the move to Old Trafford, where he may well have more chance of playing week in, week out sooner than he would at the Bernabeu.