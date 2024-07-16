Man United still pushing for exciting transfer after Liverpool backed out of deal

Manchester United are still persisting in their efforts to seal the transfer of Lille defender Leny Yoro this summer, though Liverpool have backed away from the deal.

Yoro is an elite young talent who seems to have his heart set on a move to Real Madrid, which prompted Liverpool to leave the race for his signature, though Man Utd are not giving up on trying to get the player to change his mind, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils are also pursuing Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, but The Athletic suggest they would not be likely to sign both him and Yoro.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but it could be that United will end up pulling out of a deal for De Ligt if they are successful in convincing Yoro to make the move to Old Trafford.

Yoro transfer: Can Man United win the race for this elite talent?

Yoro would be a major statement signing by United if they pull it off, with the Frenchman looking like one of the next big things in world football after impressing hugely in Ligue 1 in recent times.

As The Athletic note, Yoro has drawn comparisons with Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk, so whoever wins the race for his signature will surely be landing a potentially world class player for the next decade or more.

It’s little wonder Yoro feels he’s good enough to wait for a move to Madrid, but if Los Blancos aren’t ready to pay big for him this summer, that will surely allow other clubs into the race.

Yoro is out of contract at Lille next summer, so they need to sell the 18-year-old now if they are to avoid losing this generational talent on a free in a year’s time, so MUFC will hope this means they can eventually succeed with their efforts.

If they do, though, LFC might be left wondering if they could have pushed a bit harder for this one.