Al-Ittihad pushing to complete deal for Aston Villa’s club record signing

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Saudi side Al-Ittihad are pushing to sign Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Diaby arrived at Villa Park in a club record deal worth up to £52m last from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, and played a key role as Unai Emery’s side secured a top four finish.

Villa have been busy in the market so far as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their Champions League campaign next season.

Al-Ittihad pushing to sign Diaby

Diaby had the opportunity to join the Saudi Pro League last summer, but it appears after just one season at Villa Park he could be set to make the switch.

The 25-year-old made 54 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring ten goals and proving nine assists.

Jacobs has reported that Al-Ittihad are now pushing to sign the Frenchman and they have offered him a salary of close to €15m with bonuses.

He took to X.com and said:

“Al-Ittihad pushing to sign Moussa Diaby, Diaby offered a salary of close to €15m with bonuses.

“Fee not yet agreed, but Ittihad offer closer to Villa’s €70m+ valuation, structure of the deal key. 

“Diaby wasn’t in the squad for Walsall friendly.”

Jacobs adds that Diaby is still part of Emery’s plans but the club would sanction a sale if the money on offer was to good to turn down.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona make move for €58m talent before Arsenal and Chelsea get involved
Man City ace has already made feelings about Eddie Howe known amid England links
Arsenal to consider loaning out £40m rated star after lack of interest

If Diaby does leave, Villa already have options to replace him having signed wingers Jaden Philogene and Samuel Iling-Junior, and the potentially lucrative transfer fee could be used to help pay for Amadou Onana who is close to completing his £50m move from Everton, or improve other areas of the squad.

Al-Ittihad have recently appointed former Manchester United defender Laurent Blanc as their new manager, and if Diaby does complete his move to the club he will be playing with the likes of N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema.

More Stories Al-Ittihad Jeddah Aston Villa FC Moussa Diaby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.