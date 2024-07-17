Saudi side Al-Ittihad are pushing to sign Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Diaby arrived at Villa Park in a club record deal worth up to £52m last from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, and played a key role as Unai Emery’s side secured a top four finish.

Villa have been busy in the market so far as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their Champions League campaign next season.

Al-Ittihad pushing to sign Diaby

Diaby had the opportunity to join the Saudi Pro League last summer, but it appears after just one season at Villa Park he could be set to make the switch.

The 25-year-old made 54 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring ten goals and proving nine assists.

Jacobs has reported that Al-Ittihad are now pushing to sign the Frenchman and they have offered him a salary of close to €15m with bonuses.

He took to X.com and said:

“Al-Ittihad pushing to sign Moussa Diaby, Diaby offered a salary of close to €15m with bonuses.

“Fee not yet agreed, but Ittihad offer closer to Villa’s €70m+ valuation, structure of the deal key.

“Diaby wasn’t in the squad for Walsall friendly.”

Jacobs adds that Diaby is still part of Emery’s plans but the club would sanction a sale if the money on offer was to good to turn down.

If Diaby does leave, Villa already have options to replace him having signed wingers Jaden Philogene and Samuel Iling-Junior, and the potentially lucrative transfer fee could be used to help pay for Amadou Onana who is close to completing his £50m move from Everton, or improve other areas of the squad.

Al-Ittihad have recently appointed former Manchester United defender Laurent Blanc as their new manager, and if Diaby does complete his move to the club he will be playing with the likes of N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema.