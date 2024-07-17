Arsenal are considering loaning out Aaron Ramsdale due to a lack of interest in the England international according to reports.

Ramsdale arrived at the Emirates in a surprise move from Sheffield United in 2021, and was the club’s first choice goalkeeper for two seasons.

The England international lost his place in the side to David Raya last season following the Spaniard’s arrival on loan from Brentford, and the Gunners have subsequently made his move permanent this summer.

Arsenal could loan Ramsdale

It’s been a frustrating window for the Gunners so far as they look to strengthen their squad to make sure they don’t come up short again in the Premier League title race.

Benjamin Sesko opted to remain at RB Leipzig rather than move to the Emirates, whilst a move for Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori appears to have stalled.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Spain internationals Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino but have yet to make any serious inroads into a deal for either player.

Outgoings will also be key and the Gunners have a number of players they are looking to offload.

Ramsdale is expected to leave the Emirates this summer, with Arsenal believed to value him at around £40m.

However, HITC report that the north London club could look to loan the 26-year-old as there hasn’t been much interest at their valuation.

The report adds that the club are open to selling the goalkeeper, but the asking price has so far put off potential suitors.

It appears that Ramsdale, who was part of the England squad for Euro 2024 doesn’t have a huge number of options this summer.

The shot stopper was linked with a move to Newcastle earlier in the summer, but a move to St James’ Park never materialised, and he’s recently been linked with a move to newly promoted Southampton.

Ramsdale needs to leave Arsenal and kick start his career in a new environment where he’s going to play regular football.