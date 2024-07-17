Aston Villa have named their price for Moussa Diaby with Al Ittihad ready to pounce

It’s only been a year since Moussa Diaby joined Aston Villa, however, the Frenchman appears likely to be on the move once again.

Al Ittihad are rumoured to be circling and given that the Saudi Pro League are understood to have almost endless reserves of cash available for the right players, it’s not likely to be too much longer before another Premier League star is persuaded to swap the cold English climate for the sunnier climbs of the Middle East.

Moussa Diaby set for Saudi Pro League switch

Indeed, talkSPORT note that the two clubs are in advanced talks for Diaby’s transfer, however, Al Ittihad will have to pay through the nose if they want to ensure the move goes through.

The outlet suggest that Villa will only do business for £60m, which is markedly more than the £43m that the Midlands-based outfit paid for him 12 months ago.

That’s unlikely to be an issue for the Saudi’s, and therefore it will surely only be a matter of time before any deal is rubber stamped.

Whilst Diaby’s sale would inevitably weaken the Villains, the sale price does give them the option to go out and acquire a player of equal talent.

Given Monchi’s record in the transfer market, Unai Emery and the Villa supporters can be assured that the profit from the Diaby deal will be well spent.

With a Champions League campaign ahead as well as a tough domestic season, the quicker a deal can be completed the better for Villa, as it will allow them to build up the squad well ahead of the first match of the 2024/25 season.