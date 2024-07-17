Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side qualified for the Champions League by finishing in the top four of the Premier League in the 2023/24 season.

The Midlands club were the success story of the season and, against all odds, finished above Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United to qualify for Europe’s elite competition.

BUY ASTON VILLA TICKETS NOW!

Their charge was lead by striker Ollie Watkins, who scored 19 goals and provided 13 assists in the league last season.

Tickets for Aston Villa’s game at Villa Park will be in high demand next season, especially for European games.

So how do you buy tickets to watch Aston Villa?

How to buy Aston Villa tickets

Tickets for Aston Villa home games can be purchased via the club’s official ticketing page.

For many games, tickets will only be sold to club members. Aston Villa membership costs £40 per season.

But buying a membership does not guarantee you any tickets.

Is buying Aston Villa tickets easy?

Getting tickets for some games is easier than others when buying directly through the club.

Purchasing tickets through a trusted reseller, such as livefootballtickets.com can often be easier than buying from the club, especially for fans who only go to games every now and again.

What is the best resale ticket site for Aston Villa tickets?

While some resale companies can be full of red flags, livefootballtickets.com is a super safe site that offers an unrivalled service.

Fans buying from livefootballtickets.com will be given a 150% money-back guarantee on all ticket purchases.

The site also has a five-star rating on Trustpilot, plus customer support that exceeds expectations.

BUY ASTON VILLA TICKETS HERE!

About Villa Park

Villa Park is the home of Aston Villa and it has a capacity of 42,640. Since 1897, it has served as the home of Aston Villa.

Being the tenth largest stadium in England, Villa Park has played home to more FA Cup semi-finals than any other stadium.

Villa have made plans to increase the capacity of the stadium due to more demand from the fans and they are prepared to take it to more than 50,000.

BUY ASTON VILLA TICKETS NOW!

Aston Villa’s Premier League fixtures (2024/25 season)

The below dates are subject to possible change at this point.

17/08/2024 17:30 West Ham United (a)

24/08/2024 17:30 Arsenal (h)

31/08/2024 15:00 Leicester City (a)

14/09/2024 17:30 Everton (h)

21/09/2024 15:00 Wolves (h)

29/09/2024 14:00 Ipswich Town (a)

05/10/2024 15:00 Manchester United (h)

19/10/2024 15:00 Fulham (a)

26/10/2024 15:00 Bournemouth (h)

02/11/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

09/11/2024 15:00 Liverpool (a)

23/11/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)

30/11/2024 15:00 Chelsea (a)

03/12/2024 19:45 Brentford (h)

07/12/2024 15:00 Southampton (h)

14/12/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)

21/12/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)

26/12/2024 15:00 Newcastle United (a)

29/12/2024 15:00 Brighton (h)

04/01/2025 15:00 Leicester City (h)

14/01/2025 19:45 Everton (a)

18/01/2025 15:00 Arsenal (a)

25/01/2025 15:00 West Ham United (h)

01/02/2025 15:00 Wolves (a)

15/02/2025 15:00 Ipswich Town (h)

22/02/2025 15:00 Chelsea (h)

25/02/2025 20:00 Crystal Palace (a)

08/03/2025 15:00 Brentford (a)

15/03/2025 15:00 Liverpool (h)

01/04/2025 19:45 Brighton (a)

05/04/2025 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)

12/04/2025 15:00 Southampton (a)

19/04/2025 15:00 Newcastle United (h)

26/04/2025 15:00 Manchester City (a)

03/05/2025 15:00 Fulham (h)

10/05/2025 15:00 Bournemouth (a)

18/05/2025 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

25/05/2025 16:00 Manchester United (a)

BUY ASTON VILLA TICKETS NOW!