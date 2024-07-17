Barcelona make move for €58m talent before Arsenal and Chelsea get involved

The race for Athletic Club’s Nico Williams is underway as Barcelona sporting director Deco has met with the winger’s agent Félix Tainta on Wednesday afternoon to try and progress the transfer of the Spain international.

The 22-year-old produced an incredible campaign in Germany this summer as Spain lifted the Euro 2024 title and that has attracted the attention of a lot of big European clubs.

Williams played in six matches at the Euros, scoring two goals and assisting a further one. The Athletic Club star opened the scoring in the final against England and it will now be a goal the Spanish star will remember forever.

Now that Euro 2024 has concluded, the 22-year-old will focus on his future.

Barcelona are one club interested in the winger and according to Barca journalist Gerard Romero, Deco met with the Spain international’s agent on Wednesday in Zaragoza to try and agree on the conditions of the winger’s contract.

The Catalan club are trying to get ahead of the competition as it will become tough for the La Liga giants should the English teams become involved.

Barcelona are still suffering from severe financial issues and it is uncertain how they will complete a deal for the Spaniard, which still keeps the door open for Premier League teams.

Arsenal and Chelsea monitoring Nico Williams ahead of the new season

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have identified Williams as their first-choice target should they decide to strengthen their options on the wing. Nevertheless, the deal remains complicated as the Athletic Club star’s hefty €58m release clause must be paid in full upfront, which might require the Gunners to offload some of their current forwards to create both space and funds for any potential deal.

As for Chelsea, the Blues have been monitoring the Spanish winger’s progress and have been “laying the groundwork” for a potential transfer for some time.

It remains to be seen where Williams ends up before the end of the summer but if Barcelona can get their funds in order, the winger will likely be wearing a Blaugrana shirt during the upcoming campaign.