Barcelona confirm signing of 33-year-old having left Liverpool this summer

Barcelona have confirmed the temporary return of former player Thiago Alcantara following the 33-year-old’s exit from Liverpool at the end of the season.

Upon his Anfield exit, the Spaniard decided to retire from the sport and it looks like he has decided to go down the coaching route for the next chapter of his life.

Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday that Thiago has joined Hansi Flick’s coaching staff for the Catalan outfit’s pre-season preparations, a period where the former midfielder will “gain experience” ahead of making a more long-term decision.

At present, there is no commitment for the 33-year-old to remain at the La Liga club for the 2024/25 season, but it is a possibility.

Thiago has a close relationship with Flick having won the treble together at Bayern Munich during the 2019/20 season. The German coach would have seen how intelligent the Spaniard was and likely played a factor in him being recruited to his coaching staff.

This is a great move for Thiago so early into retirement as the 33-year-old will learn a lot, even if it is only for the remainder of pre-season.

Why did Thiago decide to retire?

Thiago was one of the most gifted players of his generation but he is unlikely to be remembered alongside the greats as the midfielder suffered a lot with injuries throughout his career.

The 33-year-old only played five minutes during the 2023/24 campaign and that is likely to have played a big role in his decision to retire as the Spaniard may not be able to trust his body anymore.

The former Barcelona talent may have also been satisfied with his career having played for the Catalan club, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

The former midfielder won everything in Germany and Spain, while he also has two Champions League medals in his collection. It remains to be seen if he can match this as a coach, but that is what Thiago will attempt over the coming years.