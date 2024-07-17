Arsenal’s move for Riccardo Calafiori has been delayed due to a disagreement between Bologna and the Italian’s former club FC Basel according to reports in Italy.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their squad in a bid to avoid missing out on the Premier League title for a third consecutive season, and are believed to be in the market for a defender, midfielder and striker.

Mikel Arteta has identified Calafiori as a top target and Arsenal have been in talks with Bologna over a move for the 22-year-old.

Dispute between Bologna and Basel holding up Calafiori deal

Calafiori had a brilliant season with Bologna under Thiago Motta as the club qualified for the Champions League, and he had been expected to follow his former manager to Juventus.

The defender impressed at Euro 2024 despite Italy having a disastrous campaign, in which they were eliminated by Switzerland in the last 16.

Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with the defender and are understood to have agreed a fee with Bologna worth an initial £33.5m with a further £4.5 in add ons.

However, Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported the deal has been held up due to a dispute between Bologna and Basel over the Italian’s sell on clause.

The report adds that Basel are asking for 50% of the fee that Arsenal are set to pay, after they agreed a sell on clause when they sold Calafiori to Bologna last summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport add the clubs haven’t spoken in five days and that Bologna feel the sell on clause is unfair given Calafiori was only at Basel for a year, and they are attempting to renegotiate it.

The Italy international is reportedly set to join Bologna’s pre-season training camp at the end of the week, whilst the Gunners jet off to America for their tour on July 21st, hoping a deal can be wrapped up for the defender before then.