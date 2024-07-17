Liverpool star needs to leave Anfield this summer says international coach

New Republic of Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrímsson has urged Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher to leave Anfield this summer in search of regular football.

The Icelandic coach was appointed as the new Irish boss last week and is already creating headlines relating to one of his biggest players.

When asked if the goalkeeper needs to leave Liverpool this summer, Hallgrímsson said via the Irish Mirror: “Of course, especially when he showed everyone that he can play at the highest level.

“It would be a shame if he’s not playing regularly after he has already shown everyone how good he is, the level he played at.”

Last season was Kelleher’s best in a Liverpool shirt as the 25-year-old made 26 appearances in all competitions, including 14 consecutive games, while regular number one Alisson was sidelined with an injury.

The Irishman showed how good a goalkeeper he can be on several occasions and now seems like the right time for him to start a new chapter in his career.

Is it time for Caoimhin Kelleher to leave Liverpool?

Kelleher has already admitted that he wants to be a number-one goalkeeper and has said he is ready to fill that role at a club. “I feel like I’ve done my years as a number two. The ambition now is to be a number one. I am ready and capable,” the Irishman has previously said via the Irish Mirror.

The 25-year-old has been with Liverpool his entire career and has only stayed for this long due to Jurgen Klopp’s love of the player.

With the German coach now gone, that is another reason why Kelleher should leave the Reds. It remains to be seen what clubs will make an official move for the Ireland international over the coming weeks and if the proposal is a good one, the player will very likely accept it.