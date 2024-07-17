Southampton have enquired about Crystal Palace talent Jesurun Rak-Sakyi ahead of the new season as the Eagles consider allowing the 21-year-old to leave Selhurst Park.

The winger’s future is up in the air at present as several clubs in England monitor his situation at Palace.

According to the Patreon of journalist Alan Nixon, newly promoted Premier League outfit Southampton have made a shock inquiry to sign Rak-Sakyi. The Saints have asked for the winger on loan for the upcoming season but it remains to be seen if the London club will go for that as they will not want to loan players to an English top-flight rival.

If Southampton are to lure the player away from Selhurst Park, it will need to be some sort of sale. Whether that be a permanent transfer or a loan with a buy option attached to it.

Crystal Palace will not want to lose the highly-rated talent but coming off the back of a poor season, which was packed with injuries, it seems the Eagles are considering a sale.

Crystal Palace should give Jesurun Rak-Sakyi another chance

With Michael Olise leaving Crystal Palace this summer, Oliver Glasner should put some faith in Rak-Sakyi as the 21-year-old has the potential to be a top talent.

A hamstring injury destroyed his 2023/24 campaign and the youngster will want to prove himself off the back of it. The winger has a contract at Selhurst Park until 2027, therefore, the Eagles are in no rush to sell him.

Should things not work out during the upcoming campaign, then it is fair should Palace decide to move on from Rak-Sakyi, but it would be smarter for the Premier League club to give the player another chance.