Key factor could result in Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez receiving long ban from football

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez is facing a very long ban from football following his Copa America semi-final bust-up with Colombia fans especially if FIFA get involved in the case.

The Reds striker landed himself in hot water after Uruguay were eliminated by Los Cafeteros in the semi-final stage of Copa America losing 1-0 to the Colombians.

After the match, a brawl broke out as an altercation occurred between Colombian fans and the families of Uruguay players. This resulted in members of the Uruguay squad jumping into the stands to defend their loved ones and Nunez was spotted punching fans.

The Liverpool star was also caught on camera attempting to throw a chair at Colombia supporters, only for the 25-year-old to be held back.

The organisation from CONMEBOL throughout the tournament was a disaster and although that played a big role in the scenes that occurred, Nunez looks like he could be facing a lengthy ban from football.

Former Tottenham star Eric Dier was previously involved in an incident with fans where he climbed into the stands to confront people who were abusing his brother and the England international received a four-match ban as a result, which is not good news for Nunez.

FIFA involvement is not good news for Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez

According to Football Insider, Nunez could be handed a lengthy ban from football should FIFA decide to get involved in the situation.

The world governing body has previously intervened in controversial incidents similar to the Copa America brawl, opting to provide the punishment they feel fitting immediately rather than waiting for future international games.

Dier’s incident has provided them a precedent to go off and considering Nunez hit fans, the striker’s ban would be a lot more than four games.

Should the 25-year-old receive a big ban, this would be a big blow to Arne Slot as the Uruguay star is a player the Dutch coach would have wanted to start work on right away as the former Benfica star has serious potential to be one of the best in the world.