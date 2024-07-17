England want iconic Premier League manager as Gareth Southgate’s successor

Gareth Southgate left his role as the manager of England after losing the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Southgate leaves the England job having taken the Three Lions to two Euro finals and a World Cup semifinal.

However, England lost in the latter stages of all the tournaments and their wait to win their first trophy since the 1966 World Cup continue.

Now the focus has switched to Southgate’s successor as the Football Association are considering their targets and planning for future.

According to Independent, England are willing to appoint an interim manager for a year in order to appoint Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola next summer.

Guardiola is leading City into his ninth season as manager and the Spaniard has enjoyed success consistently with the Premier League giants.

His contract at the Etihad Stadium expires at the end of next season and that has encouraged England to appoint him in 2025.

The FA are reportedly prepared to wait for the Spaniard, and City fear the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager might depart the team next summer.

Appointing the legendary Man City manager would be ideal for England as he would provide them with the attacking approach that they lacked under Southgate.

However, it might not be as easy as it sounds and it remains to be seen if the Man City manager would be interested in taking the England job.

The Three Lions have identified a number of managers as they plan for life without Southgate.

Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, Lee Carsley and Mauricio Pochettino high on the FA’s shortlist.

England target wants success with a national team

Guardiola was asked earlier this year what he had left to achieve in the game, the Spaniard told ESPN:

“A national team. I would like to train a national team for a World Cup or a European Championship. I would like that.

“I would like to have the experience of living through a World Cup, or a Euro or a Copa America, or whatever it is. I would like that. I don’t know when that would be, if that is five, 10, 15 years from now but I would like to have the experience of being a manager in a World Cup.”

That should encourage the Three Lions in their dream to appoint the six-time Premier League winning manager.

Man City contingent in the England team; Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker would love the opportunity to have their club manager leading them for their country.