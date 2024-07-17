Exclusive: Everton confident of Gnonto signing despite interest of NINE other clubs

Leeds United winger, Willy Gnonto, is a man that is very much in demand, though Everton remain confident in signing the 20-year-old Italian this summer.

ToffeeWeb note the two offers that the club made for the player this time last year, both of which were rejected at the time.

With Daniel Farke’s side unable to get promotion back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking, it has left the all whites vulnerable to reasonable offers from clubs for their players.

Everton and nine other clubs interested in Willy Gnonto

CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of Gnonto’s situation are aware of his willingness to move to Goodison Park, and his desire to have his current club facilitate the transfer.

However, there are another nine clubs interested in the player’s services, and that could potentially complicate Everton’s desire to complete the signing soonest.

Sources have indicated to CaughtOffside that a price tag of £25m would be enough to prise the player, who scored eight goals and provided three assists last season (WhoScored), from Elland Road.

However, with so much interest in him, the Yorkshire-based outfit may consider that it’s worth holding out for the highest bidder.

Napoli, Juventus, Como, AS Roma, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Wolves and Newcastle United are all credited with an interest, with Everton set to submit their bid after selling Amadou Onana to Aston Villa.

A successful transfer at this stage could require some manoeuvring from Everton over the next couple of weeks, but if they’re determined to bring Gnonto to Merseyside, the one thing that they could have in their favour is the player’s desire to join them a year ago.

If nothing has changed since then, there’s simply no reason for him to take up any offers from elsewhere.