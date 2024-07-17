This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

—

Fantastic move for Mbappe but no updates on Trent to Real Madrid

It’s a fantastic move for Real Madrid and for Mbappe. Real Madrid already had everything of course, but Mbappe can be very helpful in terms of goals to add as next season will be full of games, new Champions League format, Clubs World Cup…

Mbappe is a fantastic addition, and for him it’s a great move as Real Madrid is a fantastic club.

Sticking with Los Blancos, there’s no update on Trent Alexander-Arnold at the moment. I shared in March that Real Madrid are monitoring the situation and this remains the case, nothing fresh or new so far.

Real Madrid are just attentive to many situations of good players with short contracts, Alexander-Arnold is one of them.

West Ham must pay £40m for Jhon Dura

The situation remains open for Jhon Duran, who could still leave this summer.

Aston Villa always wanted £40m, they rejected different approaches from Chelsea in June and from West Ham in the recent weeks.

Their request remains clear, at least £40m or the player is not leaving. Let’s see what West Ham decide to do now.

The Hammers have also been linked with Alexander Sorloth but I don’t have concrete updates on that situation.

I can say that Villarreal, when Roma asked for Sorloth recently, always replied: release clause or nothing.

€38m, this is the value of the clause and what Villarreal want for Sorloth.

Barca want quick resolution to Nico Williams deal

Barcelona really want to be fast on the Nico Williams deal. They know that Premier League clubs could return for the Spanish winger after the fantastic Euros campaign that he had with Spain.

They know about Chelsea’s interest and they know about Arsenal’s interest, but Barça want to be faster on the player side. This will be the mission for this week.

They will not bid for other players because the full focus of their budget is on Nico Williams. The confidence of the Barça board, Barça manager Hansi Flick and all the people at the club is growing.

Barcelona will make a contract proposal to Nico Williams. They know this is crucial to agree on the salary and all the details of the deal need to have the green light from the player. This is the crucial step.

Barça want to make it happen and then get the green light from La Liga for Financial Fair Play.

They already had more contacts with the agents of the player, and will push in the next days as they want to agree this week on personal terms, the structure of the salary and the bonuses into the salary.

Osimhen move will see Lukaku head to Napoli

There is still interest, a lot of interest in Victor Osimhen, because the agreement between Napoli and the player is for him to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

We know about the interest of Chelsea but we always said that the only way for Chelsea to go for Victor Osimhen is in case the package is reduced; meaning salary, meaning commission, meaning also transparency as Chelsea will not pay €120m.

The agent of Victor Osimhen is in contact with Paris Saint-Germain and he’s been a target of theirs for a long time.

But it will only be a concrete possibility if PSG manage to sell a striker in the summer transfer window, either Gonçalo Ramos or Randal Kolo Muani.

Saudi was already a really concrete possibility but it didn’t happen before because Napoli said no. This summer it’s different, and so Saudi could still be a solution for Victor Osimhen.

An important point to note is that in case Osimhen agrees to move in the summer window, the top target for Napoli remains Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku has always been excited about the possibility of being reunited with Antonio Conte, his favourite manager by far, and Napoli want the same.

Mathys Tel is going nowhere this summer

I keep receiving many questions from Chelsea fans on Mathys Tel, the striker from Bayern Munich.

We know Chelsea are looking for a player in that position and will look to acquire one based on the opportunity that will arise.

The name of Mathys Tel is always in Chelsea fans questions, and what I’m told is that both Bayern and the player, together with their agents, have no intention of parting ways this summer.

Despite many clubs being interested in Mathys Tel, one of the most talented strikers around, he recently extended his contact at Bayern, and his idea is to stay at Bayern.

He can’t wait to work under Vincent Kompany and this is the clear message.

Morata set for Milan medical

There has been a lot of movement for Álvaro Morata, with the captain of Spanish national team set to join AC Milan.

The Italian club have triggered the release clause of €13m to sign the player from Atlético Madrid, and a medical will be done in the next 24 hours.

Then Morata will sign on a four-year contract. All set to be completed.

Monaco furious with Mikautadze as Lyon hijack deal

Georges Mikautadze, the striker from the Georgian National Team, was set to become a new Monaco player. The deal was done and the medical test was scheduled.

Everything was in place, but Olympique Lyon have been able to hijack the deal on the player side.

Monaco were furious with the player and his agents, but he’s going to Olympique Lyon for €18m.

Maguire can leave Man United… if he wants to

The situation is quiet regarding Harry Maguire now, no changes.

Maguire remains happy at Man United, and they’re not desperate to sell him. If a good proposal arrives, he could leave in case he wants to.

Otherwise, they’d continue together as happened this season. Nothing is concrete now in terms of talks or negotiations.

Juve priority is Koopmeiners but Adeyemi appreciated

Juventus interest in Karim Adeyemi is there since June, I reported about that in June because Juventus like the player but at the moment there are no negotiations ongoing.

For Juventus, the priority remains to sign Koopmeiners as soon as they sell Soulé.

Aubameyang off to Saudi

There’s also been movement in recent hours for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He’s set to leave European football and Olympique Marseille to become a new player at the Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah, the same club that former Real Madrid player, Nacho, has joined.

The agreement between Aubameyang and Al Qadsiah is done on a two year contract, he has the green light to go there, and now we wait for the clubs to agree.