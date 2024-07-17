Premier League club see bid below £30m rejected by Man United for 27-year-old

Man United have rejected a bid from Fulham believed to be less than £30m for Scott McTominay as the London club look to recruit the Scotland midfielder during the current transfer window.

The Cottagers lost Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich last week with the Premier League club agreeing to the Portuguese star’s sale for a transfer fee worth €56m. The Bundesliga club had an interest in the Fulham star since last summer and having failed to secure his services back then, the German giants returned.

Marco Silva now needs a replacement for the 29-year-old and it is believed that Fulham are interested in Man United’s Scott McTominay.

According to the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, the Cottagers have seen a bid worth less than £30m rejected by the Manchester club as they seek a higher fee for the Scotland international.

It is not certain if Fulham will return for the 27-year-old over the coming weeks, but they have a good chance of signing McTominay if they do as the midfielder only has one year left on his current United contract – although the Red Devils have the option to extend that by another year.

Scott McTominay needs to leave Man United this summer

Although McTominay featured 43 times for Man United last season, it would be best for the 27-year-old to leave Old Trafford, as the Scotland star is not a guaranteed starter at the Manchester club and Erik ten Hag is also expected to sign a new midfielder this summer.

The Man United star is in a period of his career where he needs to be one of the first names on the teamsheet and the midfield talent would be guaranteed that at Fulham. The Cottagers are one of the more exciting teams in the Premier League and working under Marco Silva could be good for McTominay’s career.

The 27-year-old will find it hard to leave Man United having spent his entire career with the Premier League giants but it is a move he needs to make ahead of the new campaign.