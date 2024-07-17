Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has been linked to the vacant England job following the departure of Gareth Southgate and that is an appointment that would excite Man City’s Jack Grealish.

Southgate decided to call time on his England career this week after overseeing the national team for eight years. It was a period that saw English football revitalised, reaching the final of two European Championships and a World Cup semi-final.

The 53-year-old has left very solid foundations for the new Three Lions coach to build upon and in the aftermath of his exit, Newcastle’s Eddie Howe is one man being linked to the vacant role.

The 46-year-old has been with the Magpies for the last three years and has done an incredible job at St James’ Park.

The opportunity may never arrive at his doorstep again and Man City’s Jack Grealish would be one player eager to see him get the job as he has been full of praise for the English coach in the past.

Man City’s Jack Grealish is a fan of Eddie Howe

In a previously unseen interview, which took place before a game between Manchester City and Newcastle back in 2022, Grealish was full of praise for Howe. The winger said via The Mirror: “Eddie Howe came in and changed things [at Newcastle].

“They have a great manager in Eddie Howe and they already have good players who can hurt you. They had a good window and they brought in good players. They’re a threat now and in the future.”

Howe would later return the compliment and spoke glowingly about Grealish last September as Man City crashed out of the Carabao Cup at St James’ Park. Speaking live on Sky Sports after the game, Howe said via The Mirror: “A very difficult opponent in Jack Grealish, who is an outstanding player. I thought defensively he was very, very good.”

Howe would be a great appointment for England should the FA get it done and that would be good news for Grealish having been left out of the Euro 2024 squad by Southgate, as the winger needs a strong upcoming season to impress the next Three Lions boss.