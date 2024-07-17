Former Everton star joins Liverpool ahead of 2024/25 campaign

Former Netherlands and Everton defender Johnny Heitinga has joined Liverpool ahead of the 2024/25 campaign where he will work as an assistant coach to new Reds boss Arne Slot.

The 40-year-old left a similar role at West Ham United at the end of last season following the departure of David Moyes and has decided a move to Liverpool is the next best step for his career.

The Dutchman has also coached at various levels with Ajax but this move to Anfield could propel his career should everything go to plan.

The Athletic reports that Heitinga will work alongside fellow assistant Sipke Hulshoff, lead physical performance coach Ruben Peeters and first-team individual development coach Aaron Briggs.

Slot’s coaching team at Liverpool is starting to come together as the Merseyside club continue their pre-season preparations. The Merseyside club are set to fly out to the United States soon and the Dutch coach would ideally like his staff complete by the time that happens.

Heitinga has already spent time in Liverpool having played with Everton for five years between 2009 and 2014.

The Dutch defender made 140 appearances for the Toffees, scoring five goals and assisting a further five. The Blue side of the city will not be happy with his latest move but it is what is best for his career.

What is expected of Liverpool this season?

With all these changes happening at Liverpool, it is hard to predict how the Reds will perform this season following the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

Pre-season will be crucial for Slot as he implements his ideas to his new players, however, that will be disrupted as a result of players coming back late due to their participation in Euro 2024 and Copa America.

Despite all this, Liverpool are expected to have a strong campaign but will they be challenging for the Premier League title? only time will tell.