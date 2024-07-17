Journalist confirms Tottenham are exploring a deal for Aston Villa star

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is looking to strengthen his squad this summer after missing out on Champions League football.

Spurs finished fifth in the Premier League last season, two points behind Aston Villa and missed out on Champions League qualification.

Now they are targeting a move for an Aston Villa player in order to solve their midfield issues.

Tottenham have decided to target moves for a striker, a wide-attacker, a midfielder and a defender this summer.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Spurs are still exploring the opportunity to sign Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

The reliable journalist told GiveMeSport:

“Tottenham are still exploring whether Ramsey might be possible, but Villa don’t want to lose him, so they’re either going to have to pay big money for him, with or without Lo Celso, or they’re going to have to move on.

“And it may be that there are other players that they have a stronger chance of successfully getting, including Wolves’ Pedro Neto, Leipzig’s Lois Openda, and in a slightly different position, Lille’s Jonathan David.”

Spurs have already signed one of the best young players in Archie Gray from Leeds United and having secured the loan signing of Timo Werner, more players are expected to arrive at the Tottenham Stadium.

Spurs hierarchy have decided to back their manager after he showed promise in his debut season at the club.

Ramsey will be a valuable addition to Tottenham

The North London club will be wise to sign the Villa midfielder as he will add versatility to their squad due to his ability to play in the number 8 and the number 10 positions.

Ramsey is an energetic player who adds energy in the middle of the park and his ability to run in the box during the attack will be a valuable asset to the Spurs setup.

Postecoglou is also looking to add a prominent striker to his squad this summer as they have still not replaced Harry Kane who left them to join Bayern Munich.

Lille’s Jonathan David, who scored 19 goals in the league last season, is being eyed for a move to solve their goal scoring issues.