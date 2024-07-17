Leicester frontrunners to complete signing of 23-year-old Tottenham playmaker

Leicester City are preparing for life in the Premier League without two of their key figures.

The Foxes have lost manager Enzo Maresca and midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea.

However, they are actively looking to strengthen their squad under the leadership of new manager.

Football Insider reports that Leicester City are planning a move for Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp.

The newly-promoted Premier League team is looking to sign a midfielder who has experience in the league.

With the midfielder playing in the Premier League 77 times, he has exactly what Leicester City are looking for.

Under Ange Postecoglou, Skipp has failed to cement a place in the starting line up with the midfielder making most of his appearances last season from the bench.

Skipp has a contract with Spurs that runs until 2027, which puts Spurs in a strong position.

Leicester have identify Tottenham midfielder as transfer target

Having already sorted the future of Wilfred Ndidi by extending his stay at the club, the Foxes are now looking for another midfielder who can help them stay in the Premier League next season.

A move away from the North London club would be the ideal choice for the player and also for Tottenham.

Spurs can invest the money generated from his potential sale in funding their transfer business while the player can get more playing time.